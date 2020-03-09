Allseas Wins Europipe II Branch Work

zoom Baltic Pipe project; Image: Energinet

Switzerland-based Allseas has been awarded a contract by Danish transmission system operator Energinet for the pipelaying work related to installation of a new branch pipeline between Europipe II in the North Sea and the landfall at Houstrup beach in Denmark as part of the Baltic Pipe project.

The Baltic Pipe project is connecting the Norwegian gas transmission system to the Danish transmission system by a subsea pipeline in the North Sea and then connecting to the Polish transmission system by a subsea pipeline in the Baltic Sea to facilitate the gas supply to Poland.

The connection between the Norwegian grid and Denmark includes an offshore pipeline end manifold (PLEM) at the connection point to Europipe II – a 105 kilometers long offshore pipeline in the North Sea (Europipe II Branch Pipeline) routed to the landfall location at Houstrup beach and a 19 kilometers onshore pipeline from the landfall to the gas-receiving terminal at Nybro.

According to the tender documents provided by Energinet, the value of the contract is approximately €88 million (about $100 million).