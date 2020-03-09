EGS Survey Takes Part in Australia’s HIPP

EGS Survey has signed a long term partnership with the Australian Government Department of Defence to contribute to hydrographic and oceanographic data collection program through the Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP).

The HIPP has an estimated budget of 150 million Australian Dollars for Phase 1: 2020 –2024 (Ramp-up Period).

A panel of six Australian and one New Zealand based hydrographic survey companies will partner Defence to meet Australia’s current and future hydrographic survey requirements with a priority for safety of navigation tasks.

The efficient combination of commercial and military capability over the next five years of the HIPP program is the main strategy employed by Defence to deliver the objectives of the programKey HIPP Strategic Objectives are to obtain full, high quality EEZ bathymetry coverage by 2050 and to link Chart Datum to the National Ellipsoid through development of AusHydriod by 2030.

As part of its long-term strategy EGS Survey will work towards promoting hydrographic education and deep water survey capabilities in Australia, in addition to its on-going commitment to deliver high quality hydrographic survey data sets for safety of navigation, nautical charts and defence purposes.

The Panel will be administered by the Australian Hydrographic Office in Wollongong, NSW, which coincidently will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary on 1 October 2020.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Subsea 7 Wins Barossa SURF Scope

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract contract between $300 million and $500 million by ConocoPhillips Australia to ...

read more →

Guardian Geomatics Joins Australia's HIPP

Guardian Geomatics has been appointed to Australia’s Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP). Guardian ...

read more →

Fugro Joins Australia's HIPP

Fugro has been selected by the Australian Government to join the HydroScheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP) to ...

read more →

Star of the South Survey to Start in February

A bathymetric and geophysical site survey is set to begin for the Star of the South project, Australia’s ...

read more →

Polarcus Begins Cygnus Phase 3 Acquisition Off Australia

Polarcus has started the acquisition of the latest phase of the Cygnus regional multi-client 3D survey in the ...

read more →

Santos Submits Plan for New Seismic Survey in Australia

Santos has submitted an environment plan to National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

New Discovery for Shell in Australia

Shell Australia has made a gas and condensate discovery in the Browse Basin off the North West Coast of Western ...

read more →

Woodside Takes FID on Pluto-NWS Interconnector Pipeline

Woodside has taken a final investment decision on the pipeline component of the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) ...

read more →

Polarcus Bags Another XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has received a contract for an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in Australia. The contract will ...

read more →

Polarcus in New XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has secured high industry prefunding for a multi-client project in Australia. The project has an ...

read more →

Leidos Australia to Deliver Survey Craft for SEA1770

Leidos Australia plans to deliver the first Survey Craft System to the Royal Australian Navy in November 2019. A ...

read more →

Inpex Eyes Ichthys Field Surveys

Inpex has proposed to undertake pre-engineering survey activities with aim to further develop the Ichthys Field in ...

read more →

Shell in 3D Seismic Off Western Australia

Shell Australia is planning to undertake the factory 3D marine seismic survey within the Browse and Bonaparte Basin ...

read more →

Teledyne Boosts Sales Team in Australia and New Zealand

Teledyne CARIS and Teledyne Optech, both part of the Teledyne Technologies company have welcomed Daniel Kruimel to ...

read more →

Preparations Start for Xanadu Seismic Survey Off Australia

Synterra Technologies has started preparations in Perth for the Xanadu seismic survey scheduled to start by the end ...

read more →