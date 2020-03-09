Fugro Relocates French Base

Fugro in France has relocated to a new office space, Espace Le Carillon, close to the central business district of La Défense in Paris.

The recent office move follows on from the July 2019 merger of Fugro’s four French entities into a single business unit operating under the sole name of Fugro.

This new office location brings together colleagues from local centres of geotechnical excellence to improve Fugro’s so-called ‘Triple A’ approach of acquire, analyse and advise.

“This new modern office space accomplishes two important objectives. Firstly, we are closer to our strategic partners, which facilitates stronger business relationships in key sectors where we offer core expertise, such as civil engineering, renewable energy, nuclear energy, and infrastructure.

“Secondly, the new office provides a more comfortable environment to our employees, who are the reason for our success in France. It is an exciting time to be part of Fugro,” said Claude Descharles, director for France and Southern Europe.