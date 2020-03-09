Global Offshore Clinches Kincardine Cable Setup Gig

Global Offshore has landed a contract for cable installation and burial at the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm for Spanish developer and construction company Grupo Cobra.

Utilising the Normand Clipper, Global Offshore will install one export and five inter array cables at the site, totalling 30.3 kilometers.

The project will start in the spring with boulder clearance and route preparation work utilising a pre-lay plough, ideally suited to the varying seabed conditions expected in and around the wind farm location.

Installation works will include the use of a dynamic riser to allow for movement of the platform, an engineering solution unique to this emerging floating sub-sector of offshore wind.

Following the cable installation, remedial burial will be completed on parts of the route by a jet trencher to ensure the long term safety of the cable.

“We are taking our extensive experience in installing dynamic umbilicals and flexibles in offshore oil and gas, and applying it to cable installation in the emerging floating wind farm sector, a growth area of offshore renewables,” said Mike Daniel, managing director of Global Offshore.