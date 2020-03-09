Nexans Names Director Candidates

French cable supplier Nexans has appointed Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno as censors with a view to proposing their candidature as members of the board of directors to the 2020 shareholders’ general meeting.

As censors, Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno will attend board of directors meetings with a consultative role.

If they are appointed by the shareholders’ meeting, Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno will succeed Colette Lewiner, whose term of office will end on May 13, 2020, and Fanny Letier who will resign, effective May 12, 2020.

Jane Basson is chief of staff to the chief operating officer of Airbus and head of People Empowerment in Operations. She also chairs Balance for Business, a 10,000 strong employee-led inclusion and diversity platform at Airbus.

Sylvie Jéhanno was appointed CEO of Dalkia in January 2017, and chairwoman and CEO in January 2018. Dalkia, an energy services firm with the development of local renewable energies and energy efficiency, is a subsidiary of the EDF Group.