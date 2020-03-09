Niestern Sander Launches Geo Ranger

Royal Niestern Sander has launched yard number 864, the hydrographic research vessel ‘Geo Ranger’.

In April 2019, Royal Niestern Sander and Geo Plus signed the contract for the construction of the Geo Ranger.

After the start of construction in September 2019, the ship was transported early February from the construction hall to the quay side to prepare for the launch.

The ship was designed together with Conoship International and will be rented out to parties that perform research, such as dredging companies and companies that build and maintain offshore wind farms.

The ship will be christened on its delivery in the summer of 2020.

