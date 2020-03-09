Shearwater in OBS ROV Project in Gulf of Mexico

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of a major Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) deepwater ROV project by TGS and partner in the Gulf of Mexico, USA.

This will be Shearwater’s first OBS ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) survey, the company noted.

“Shearwater has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in Ocean Bottom Seismic. By adding deepwater OBS ROV operations we are now the only company able to offer a complete portfolio of Towed Streamer and Ocean Bottom Seismic marine acquisition and processing geophysical services,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “We are very pleased to receive this award, marking our enduring working relationship”.

The OBS ROV crew complements Shearwater’s Ocean Bottom Cable and Ocean Bottom Node crews and marks the company’s presence in all sectors of the Ocean Bottom Seismic market, in acquisition and processing. Shearwater will have three OBS crews operating in 2020.

Two Shearwater vessels, the SW Diamond and SW Emerald, will be used for the project, equipped with three high-capacity sources each composed of three sub-arrays.

This investment in a new source configuration will allow two source vessels to be used instead of three for the survey, with a consequent increase in efficiency and reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey will start in Q2 2020 and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months.