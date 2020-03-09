Shearwater in OBS ROV Project in Gulf of Mexico

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of a major Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) deepwater ROV project by TGS and partner in the Gulf of Mexico, USA. 

This will be Shearwater’s first OBS ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) survey, the company noted.

Shearwater has an extensive track record of innovation and commercial success in Ocean Bottom Seismic. By adding deepwater OBS ROV operations we are now the only company able to offer a complete portfolio of Towed Streamer and Ocean Bottom Seismic marine acquisition and processing geophysical services,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “We are very pleased to receive this award, marking our enduring working relationship”.

The OBS ROV crew complements Shearwater’s Ocean Bottom Cable and Ocean Bottom Node crews and marks the company’s presence in all sectors of the Ocean Bottom Seismic market, in acquisition and processing. Shearwater will have three OBS crews operating in 2020.

Two Shearwater vessels, the SW Diamond and SW Emerald, will be used for the project, equipped with three high-capacity sources each composed of three sub-arrays.

This investment in a new source configuration will allow two source vessels to be used instead of three for the survey, with a consequent increase in efficiency and reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions.

The survey will start in Q2 2020 and is scheduled to be completed over approximately four months.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater in Black Sea Survey for Total Off Bulgaria

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Seismic Campaign for ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore ...

read more →

Shearwater Shoots Seismic for Shell in Black Sea

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) in the Black Sea. ...

read more →

Shearwater Adds Second Vessel for South America Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has expanded the previously announced South America survey to two vessels, and confirmed the ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Eastern Mediterranean Seismic Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean. The one-month survey will ...

read more →

Shearwater Adds New Board of Directors Chair

Shearwater GeoServices has appointed Robert Hobbs as the new chair of the board of directors. Robert Hobbs replaces ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Shearwater Gets South Africa Seismic Project from Total

Shearwater GeoServices has received a conditional letter of award for a 2D seismic acquisition and fast-track ...

read more →

Shearwater in 3D Isometrix Seismic Survey for Ecopetrol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic survey by Colombia’s Ecopetrol. It will be ...

read more →

Shearwater Bags Seismic Project in Turkey

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri ...

read more →

Shearwater Strengthens Brazil Footprint

Shearwater GeoServices has established a new Brazilian subsidiary ‘Shearwater GeoServices do Brasil Ltda’ and ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets New Seismic Survey from Total Off Denmark

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D seismic survey by Total E&P Danmark over Tyra, Tyra SE and Roar ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets Norwegian Sea Work by TGS

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D multi-client project in the Norwegian Sea by TGS. The survey is ...

read more →

NPD Hires Shearwater for Barents Sea Shoot

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract for a Barents Sea seismic acquisition survey with full data ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Shearwater Nets Turkey Seismic Deal

Shearwater GeoServices has secured seismic acquisition and depth processing contract by Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim ...

read more →