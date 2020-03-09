STR Strengthens Asia Pacific Team

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has appointed Karl Weedon as the sales engineer for the Asia Pacific region.

The appointment follows an increase in customer enquiries and demand for subsea equipment in the region, STR said.

STR said that this move should enable it to deliver its full suite of technology and support services locally and support its client’s operations.

Jason French, Asia Pacific regional director, STR said: “We are delighted to welcome Karl to the STR Team. Karl brings with him a wealth of technical and operational experience from his former technical role at Sonardyne and this skillset will be invaluable as we continue to expand.

“Since entering the Asia Pacific region, we have established key relationships with existing and new customers which has set a strong foundation in the region for future opportunities in current and new markets.”