ThayerMahan and iXblue Team Up

ThayerMahan has teamed with iXblue to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue’s DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) in North America and in other parts of the world.

Benefiting from ThayerMahan’s expertise in maritime domain awareness, and from iXblue’s Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), both companies will be able to address a wide range of maritime and survey applications including offshore renewables, oil & gas, hydrographic surveys, ISR, as well as monitoring and tracking operations.

ThayerMahan’s CEO, Mike Connor, said, “We are thrilled to be working with iXblue in a number of areas. Their creativity and design discipline combined to produce a rugged, long endurance, unmanned surface vessel that takes ThayerMahan systems to new places. Together, we can expand our service offerings to our customers in government, industry, and academia.”

iXblue CEO, Fabien Napolitano added, “We are convinced at iXblue, that partnerships are key to the advancement of our industries. Thanks to ThayerMahan’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding and experience in the maritime, security, and defense domains, combined with our expertise in advanced maritime and naval technologies and strong spirit of innovation, both our companies are now well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions in critical areas such as port and maritime security, as well as environment monitoring and offshore operations.”