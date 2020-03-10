Equinor Taps IKM for Pipeline Study Off Brazil

IKM Ocean Design has been awarded a pipeline study contract by Equinor for its ultra deepwater project in Brazil.

The scope includes a pipeline concept study for gas export from the BM-C-33 field to the coast of the Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil.

“This work will be a continuation of the IKM Ocean Design commitment to support Equinor’s major projects with innovative and cost-effective solutions, which has been demonstrated during execution of the Johan Sverdrup, Johan Castberg and Troll Phase 3 as well as other projects,” said Peder Hoås, CEO of IKM Ocean Design.