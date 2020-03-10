MacArtney Adds Two Team Members

MacArtney has appointed Bjørn Joensen and Erik J. Aalbæk to strengthen the Offshore Renewable Energy department in Esbjerg, Denmark.

Esbjerg local, Bjørn Joensen joins the MacArtney Group as sales director for Offshore Wind from the SH Group where he worked as the general manager to develop the overall business and increase sales.

With a maritime-based background, Bjorn was initially educated as a Marine Technician and holds a professional degree in Business Leadership.

Erik J. Aalbæk brings with him almost 20 years of extensive experience in the Offshore Wind industry.

Leaving ZITON Contractors as technical director, Erik will join MacArtney as the sales manager for Offshore Wind.

MacArtney’s Chief Communication Officer, Michael Behrens, said: “MacArtney is excited to welcome Bjørn and Erik to the MacArtney family and the Offshore Renewable Offshore Energy sector. As MacArtney continues to grow, we are continually looking for qualified professionals with a passion for innovative technology and a growth mindset.”

