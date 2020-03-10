Ocean Installer Wins China Job

zoom Connector; Photo: Ocean Yield

Ocean Installer has secured a subsea power cable installation contract for the CNOOC Liuhua 16-2 oil field development in the South China Sea.

This is the company’s second subsea job in China, and Ocean Installer will carry out the work as a subcontractor to COOEC Subsea Technology, which is responsible for the deepwater SURF scope for the end-client CNOOC.

Ocean Installer’s work scope surrounds project management, engineering, transportation and installation as well as various other support functions to the client’s engineering team.

Work has already begun, with installation season in the summer of 2020 utilising the ultra deepwater multipurpose, flex-lay subsea construction vessel Connector, owned by Ocean Yield.

The project will be managed in cooperation with COOEC Subsea Technology team in Shenzhen. Ocean Installer’s project management and engineering team will be based in Houston, and be supported by Ocean Installer’s main office in Stavanger, Norway.

The CNOOC-operated Liuhua 16-2 oil field is located approximately 240 kilometers south of Hong Kong at water depth of approximately 400 meters.