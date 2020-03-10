PanGeo Orders Caiman IQ Software

Caiman Software Developments has been awarded a contract by PanGeo Subsea to supply and implement its  ‘Caiman IQ’ software system as an integral part of the client’s business management system.

Lynne Adu, PanGeo’s vice president Commercial said: “PanGeo Subsea is happy to be working with Caiman Software Development as we continue to grow and strengthen our position as a solution provider in the offshore renewables sector. The solution provided by ‘Caiman IQ’ fits perfectly with our growth strategy and comes at a critical time to complement our expansion plans.

“With the set-up of a new workshop facility in Aberdeen dedicated to maintenance and repair coupled with the increase of our Sub Bottom Imager  (SBI) rental fleet from 3 to 6 units, the manual method of using multiple spreadsheets with duplication of data was no longer sustainable for PanGeo. It was quite evident that ‘Caiman IQ’ capabilities would be an asset for PanGeo and would support the management of our rental assets and offshore personnel.

