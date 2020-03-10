Platina Subsea Award for TechnipFMC

Greater Plutonio FPSO

TechnipFMC has won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract from BP Angola for the Platina field development.

The Platina field is located offshore Angola in Block 18 at water depths ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 meters.

The field is planned to be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing Greater Plutonio floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

The contract, said to be between $75 million and $250 million, covers the manufacture, delivery and installation of the subsea equipment including subsea trees, a production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems, as well as rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.

This iEPCI follows iFEED work and will utilize our local assets such as our service base in Luanda and our umbilical factory in Lobito,” said Arnaud Pieton, president Subsea at TechnipFMC.

