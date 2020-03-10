Surge in Work Makes Xodus Double Its Perth Team

Xodus Group has doubled its Perth workforce after a surge in its environmental, field development and subsea work.

The company recently secured a major cross-services contract with Beach Energy in Australia. The company is performing the role of integration contractor through the select phase for Beach’s Trefoil gas condensate field in the Bass Basin.

Simon Allison, Xodus’ operations director for the APAC region said: “As shown by the recent Trefoil win, we’re really starting to reap the benefits of having a larger, integrated team with a much wider variety of capabilities. That contract, combined with our digital transformation work, has enhanced our reputation as a leading provider of integrated front-end services in the region.”

Last year, Xodus acquired Perth-based Green Light Environmental (GLE) with the new integrated environmental capability led by Petrina Raitt, who was GLE’s managing director. A key aspect of the acquisition was to enable global promotion through of GLE’s cloud-based digital EIA system, eBase.

Allison said: “eBase has become a leading digital EIA solution for international oil and gas companies and Xodus is already seeing how such a solution can be applied to other basins outside of Australia as well as other energy sectors such as offshore wind.

“Since the acquisition, our combined environmental team has gone from strength-to strength. Alongside our field development unit, we are establishing new relationships and delivering quality services to several major operators.

“The success over the last two years is allowing us to explore new markets and regions. The energy transition is front and centre for Xodus and we are already working closely with industry bodies on how we can support the future energy landscape with projects in hydrogen and renewables. It is an exciting time for the company.”

