Chinese Research Ship Starts First 2020 Deep-Sea Mission

A Chinese Academy of Sciences’ research ship Tansuo-1 with a submersible named Shenhai Yongshi or Deep Sea Warrior set sail from South China’s Hainan province for the first deep-sea scientific research mission this year.

With 60 scientific researchers on board, the 20-day trip will complete the parameter measurement and sample collection of marine life, marine geology and physical oceanography in the South China Sea.

It also bears special meaning for Nanshan Port, marking its upgrade from a mere freight terminal to a multi-functional terminal for freight, scientific research and maintenance.

In March last year, the 94-meter mother ship for the Deep Sea Warrior returned to its home harbor in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province after finishing its first expedition in the Indian Ocean.

The manned submersible can reach a depth of 4,500 meters. The 121-day expedition trip organized by the Chinese Academy of Sciences began November 10, 2018. Scientists from 10 Chinese and foreign research institutes were invited to join the deep-sea research trip.

The vessel has a range of 10,000 nautical miles. It is equipped with 10 permanent research labs and two removable labs.