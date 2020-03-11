JDR Finalizes Subsea Cable Load-Out for Changhua OWF

JDR, part of TFKable Group, has completed subsea power cable load-out for the Taiwan Power Company offshore wind project ‘Changhua’.

The vessel and cable is now on route for Taiwan, JDR informed through social media.

JDR has been selected by Jan De Nul to supply subsea power cables and accessories for the offshore wind farm.

The project is located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan.

JDR supplies 65km of array and export cable to transmit power from the wind turbines to the shore.

The 33kV cables are manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, supported by its group facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland, before being shipped to Taiwan for installation by Jan De Nul.

The project is targeted for completion in 2020.

