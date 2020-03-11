National Decommissioning Centre in Partnership Deal with Chevron

Chevron and The National Decommissioning Centre (NDC) have signed an agreement that will support research at the NDC through to 2023. 

The anchor partnership will fund a portfolio of research projects that will aim to better quantify the environmental impacts of decommissioning and provide guidance on best options from an environmental perspective.

The projects will focus on techniques for monitoring fish stocks around installations and pipelines as man-made marine habitats, the bioavailability of potential decommissioning-related substances, and modelling the longevity and eventual fate of offshore infrastructure left in situation.

The projects will be delivered by three PhD students and a postdoctoral researcher under the supervision of leading biological sciences and engineering academics from the University of Aberdeen.

This is the first anchor partnership between the NDC and an energy major.

NDC director Professor Richard Neilson, from the University of Aberdeen, said: “I am delighted that we have Chevron as our first anchor partner, and look forward to working in partnership to assess the environmental impacts of decommissioning.

“We will be providing Chevron with rigorous and unbiased evidence to assist its approach. The research around fish stock techniques, bioavailability of substances and longevity and mode of breakdown of oil and gas structures will provide valuable information that will inform decision-making.

“These projects are interdisciplinary, working across engineering and biological sciences to minimize any negative impacts of decommissioning activities and maximize any opportunities to enhance the marine environment.”

Peter Oliver, senior staff environmental scientist at Chevron, said: “The work we have planned with the NDC is an important part of Chevron’s research to better understand the environmental implications of decommissioning across the breadth of our international operations. Our agreement with the NDC is an effective way of leveraging outstanding UK science and technology.”

Russell Stevenson, industrial director at the OGTC added: “The signing of our first Anchor Partner Agreement with Chevron marks a significant milestone for the National Decommissioning Centre and represents a key addition to the existing research and development programme. In particular, understanding the impact various decommissioning options have on the marine environment will take a valuable step forward through this close working relationship with Chevron.”

