Proserv Names New Chief Financial Officer

Proserv has appointed Julie Thomson as its new group chief financial officer (CFO).

Last October, Proserv completed a corporate realignment that saw the formation of two standalone divisions: Proserv Controls, based at the firm’s Aberdeen head office, and Gilmore, a Proserv company, which operates out of Houston.

Thomson’s arrival as group CFO marks the latest addition to Proserv’s senior leadership team, which sees David Currie as group CEO, Davis Larssen as CEO of Proserv Controls and David Nemetz, as president of Gilmore.

The company’s finance teams, across both Proserv Controls and Gilmore, will have a functional reporting line to Thomson, who will work from the firm’s Aberdeen headquarters.

In addition to overseeing the finance function, the corporate legal, IT and enterprise resource planning teams will also report directly to Thomson.

Group CEO, Proserv David Currie said: “Following our realignment in 2019, we conducted an extensive international search to secure the right candidate for this crucial role within our business, who will represent, not only the leader of our financial, legal and IT functions, but the clear business partner for the future growth and advancement of our company. Julie meets the very high specification we set for this role and I am excited someone of her proven experience and calibre is joining our leadership team.”

Thomson holds a first-class honours degree in business studies from Robert Gordon University and she is a chartered accountant. She has more than 20 years’ experience in the energy industry, many of which have been spent at Weatherford International, where her most recent role was that of finance director, Europe Africa Region.

Julie Thomson said, “Proserv has an experienced and talented management team and I am delighted to be joining the firm at this exciting time. I look forward to building on the significant progress that has already been made positioning Proserv for profitable and sustainable growth, and positively contributing to the company’s strategic priorities.”

Thomson replaces Andy Cooksey who has fulfilled the role of interim group CFO since last June.

David Currie added: “As we welcome Julie to the Proserv executive team, we would like to thank Andy Cooksey for his role in supporting Proserv through the transformation process in 2019 and for providing leadership and support to the business globally. We wish him every success for the future.”