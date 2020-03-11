R&E and IMarEST to Improve Understanding of Marine Mammals

R&E Ocean Community Conservation Foundation (R&E) has partnered with the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) to help promote ocean education on sustainable marine mammal watching programmes.

The partnership aims to improve understanding of issues relating to marine mammals.

R&E provides education and awareness to the general public and scientific and local communities in Colombia to encourage responsible marine mammal watching practices.

The partnership between R&E and IMarEST will help to further the understanding of noise pollution and marine mammal acoustics.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Underwater Studies Start for Star of the South OWF Project

Underwater investigations are kicking off on the Star of the South, Australia’s first offshore wind project, ...

read more →

TechWorks Marine Starts New ESA Contract

TechWorks Marine and ESA’s Phi-Lab have joined together to develop an innovative coastal monitoring solution – ...

read more →

Guardian Geomatics Joins Australia's HIPP

Guardian Geomatics has been appointed to Australia’s Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP). Guardian ...

read more →

NUWC, CFMETR Use M3R System for Marine Mammal Monitoring

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport, has adopted Marine Mammal Monitoring (M3R) underwater ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity, NOAA Partner on Deep-Water Exploration Tech

Ocean Infinity has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and ...

read more →

SmartBay Observatory Sheds New Light on Marine Environment

Researchers from the INSIGHT Centre for Data Analytics at Dublin City University are currently using many years’ ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Polarstern Starts New Polar Expedition in Arctic

Polarstern icebreaker has embarked on a year-round MOSAiC (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of ...

read more →

CSA Boosts Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind Division

CSA Ocean Sciences has appointed Mary Jo Barkaszi to lead its Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind division. Barkaszi’s ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield on Low Frequency Source in GoM

Magseis Fairfield has signed a contract for operating a low frequency source on a previously announced deepwater ...

read more →

Equinor and Partners to Extend Gudrun Field Life

Equinor and the Gudrun partners have decided to invest in a water injection plant on the Gudrun field to improve ...

read more →

National Oceanography Centre, University of Belize Ink MoU

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and University of Belize (UB) have formalized their relationship by signing ...

read more →

2H Offshore Strengthens Global Management Team

2H Offshore, a riser and conductor specialist in subsea services group Acteon, has promoted Mike Campbell and Ricky ...

read more →

Marine Mammal Monitoring Equipment Testing Concluded

The Balmoral Subsea Test Centre in Aberdeen has carried out hydrostatic tests on equipment that will be used to ...

read more →

Organizations Team Up to Preserve RMS Titanic Wreck Site

RMS Titanic, an affiliate of Experiential Media Group, together with the Advanced Imaging and Visualization Lab ...

read more →

OceansAdvance Elects New Members to Its Board

OceansAdvance has elected new members to the board of directors during its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday. ...

read more →