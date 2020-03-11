R&E and IMarEST to Improve Understanding of Marine Mammals

R&E Ocean Community Conservation Foundation (R&E) has partnered with the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) to help promote ocean education on sustainable marine mammal watching programmes.

The partnership aims to improve understanding of issues relating to marine mammals.

R&E provides education and awareness to the general public and scientific and local communities in Colombia to encourage responsible marine mammal watching practices.

The partnership between R&E and IMarEST will help to further the understanding of noise pollution and marine mammal acoustics.