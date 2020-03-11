Seatronics Relocates Headquarters to Westhill

Photo: Seatronics

Seatronics, an Acteon company, is relocating its headquarters to Westhill, Aberdeen, after over 40 years based in Bridge of Don.

The facility spans over a total of 55,000 square feet footprint including a calibration lab, electronic test lab, development office and a 6m x 5m x 4.5m test tank.

The relocation will allow Seatronics to continue to enhance our trusted, bespoke and innovative solutions provided to our clients globally,” Seatronics said on its social media.

Seatronics is a specialist in supplying of subsea solutions, and providing full service capability on demand encompassing rental, sales, service and repair, calibration, personnel and asset management.

