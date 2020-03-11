Tekmar Scores Subsea Double in India

Tekmar Group companies Subsea Innovation and Tekmar Energy have secured contracts in India.

The award will see the two companies supply subsea technologies for a major deep-water oilfield development project in the Bay of Bengal.

Specifically, Subsea Innovation will provide pipe-in-pipe water stop seals, while Tekmar Energy is supplying subsea umbilical vertebrae bend restrictors (VBR) and bespoke protection pods.

Few days earlier, Tekmar informed it had secured a third order for VBRs, with an undisclosed client, making it a total of 1,945 VBR elements delivered the client in the past 12 months.

The VBR’s are designed to limit the bend radius of subsea umbilical’s, flowlines and cables by mechanical means during installation and service life.