Tekmar Scores Subsea Double in India

Tekmar Group companies Subsea Innovation and Tekmar Energy have secured contracts in India.

The award will see the two companies supply subsea technologies for a major deep-water oilfield development project in the Bay of Bengal.

Specifically, Subsea Innovation will provide pipe-in-pipe water stop seals, while Tekmar Energy is supplying subsea umbilical vertebrae bend restrictors (VBR) and bespoke protection pods.

Few days earlier, Tekmar informed it had secured a third order for VBRs, with an undisclosed client, making it a total of 1,945 VBR elements delivered the client in the past 12 months.

The VBR’s are designed to limit the bend radius of subsea umbilical’s, flowlines and cables by mechanical means during installation and service life.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater to Shoot Seismic for Reliance Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by Reliance Industries ...

read more →

Tekmar Scoops Kriegers Flak Deal

Tekmar Energy has secured a contract from Global Marine Group and JDR Cables for the supply of TekLink cable ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Seismic Campaign for ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore ...

read more →

Tekmar Supplies Cable Protection for Fryslân Windpark

Tekmar Energy has been hired by Van Oord to provide Tekmar Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch ...

read more →

Tekmar Delivers WindFloat Protection

Tekmar has completed a quick turnaround project in under four weeks for DeepOcean and its ultimate client Hengtong. ...

read more →

ONGC Hires Shearwater for Seismic Work Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Tekmar Bags Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan from Seaway 7

Tekmar Energy has secured an award in Taiwan from a repeat client Seaway 7 for wpd’s 640MW Yunlin project.  ...

read more →

Tekmar Group Acquires Pipeshield

Tekmar Group has signed a sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of Pipeshield International from its ...

read more →

Tekmar Cable Protection for Changhua Offshore Wind Farm

Tekmar Energy has been hired by the offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul Group to supply Tekmar Cable ...

read more →

Taiwan Double for Tekmar

Tekmar has secured two contracts within Taiwan for the supply of its cable protection system product, TekLink and ...

read more →

JDR Taps Tekmar for Formosa 1 Phase 2

JDR Cables has selected Tekmar cable protection system (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for the Formosa 1 Phase 2 ...

read more →

Ryder Geotechnical Opens New Office in Newcastle

Ryder Geotechnical, part of Tekmar, has opened a new office in central Newcastle. The office will serve as ...

read more →

Tekmar to Provide Cable Protection for Hornsea Two OWF

Tekmar Energy has secured the its largest contract win to date from Ørsted for the supply of the cable protection ...

read more →

Tekmar Provides Cable Protection for Triton Knoll OWF

Tekmar Energy has been selected by Royal Boskalis Westminster to provide its TekLink Cable Protection System (CPS) ...

read more →

AgileTek Wraps Up Ryder Geotechnical Acquisition

AgileTek Engineering, one of Tekmar Group’s four primary operating companies, has completed the acquisition ...

read more →