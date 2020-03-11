Van Oord Trials Trencher Set for Hollandse Kust (South) Campaign

Van Oord has been conducting final tests of its remotely controlled-trencher Deep Dig-It as part of the preparation for the subsea cables installation on the Hollandse Kust (South) offshore wind farm project in The Netherlands.

TenneT awarded the Van Oord-Hellenic Cables consortium in 2018, to build the connection from land to sea for the Hollandse Kust (South) offshore grid project, with scheduled completion in 2022.

Four cables will have to be routed into the North Sea seabed and buried more than 5 metres for the first ten kilometres of the offshore cable route to be able to cross the Rotterdam Maasmond shipping lane.

The Deep Dig-It is a so-called “Tracked Remotely Operated Vehicle” (TROV), which drives unmanned over the seabed, creating a deep trench for the cables, while simultaneously inserting the cables and then closing the trench again, Van Oord explains.

The trencher weighs 125.000 kilos, is more than 17 metres long, well over 8 metres high, and 11 metres wide. It has an installed power of 2,500 HP, making it possible to bury cables into very hard soils and well over 5 metres.

The Deep Dig-It will be controlled from Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel MPI Adventure, which is equipped with a crane that launches and recovers the trencher into the sea.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ørsted Hails First Borssele 1 & 2 Inter-Array Link

Danish developer Ørsted has seen the first inter-array cable set up at its Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind complex ...

read more →

Fugro Finalizes UXO Work for Hollandse Kust Zuid OWF

Fugro has completed a second marine unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk mitigation project for TenneT, this time on a ...

read more →

Seatools Umbilical Winch for Van Oord’s Subsea Trencher

Subsea technology company Seatools has completed the delivery of a CT umbilical winch on behalf Van Oord. The winch ...

read more →

Vos Prodect Bags Van Oord Contract for Windpark Fryslân

Van Oord has awarded Vos Prodect Innovations (VPI) a contract to supply cable hang-off systems for Windpark ...

read more →

Van Oord-Hellenic Cables Selects First Subsea CPS

Van Oord-Cablel Hellenic Cables consortium has selected First Subsea to supply Cable Protection System (CPS) for ...

read more →

Van Oord Wins Its First Cable Project in Taiwan

Van Oord has secured a contract from Ørsted for the cable installation works at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC2020)

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance…

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Bibby HydroMap Extends Hollandse Kust Zuid UXO Hunt

Bibby HydroMap has kicked off UXO survey operations on the 760MW Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Wind Farm Zone Sites III ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (July 29 – ...

read more →

Vattenfall Picks Prysmian for Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV

Prysmian has been awarded a project by Vattenfall to provide the submarine inter–array cable systems for the ...

read more →

Deutsche Bucht Array Cables Campaign Completed

Dutch offshore contractor Van Oord has completed the final part of inter-array cables installation campaign at ...

read more →

Sif Supplies Monopiles for Hollandse Kust Zuid Project

Sif Holding has secured an order to manufacture 114 monopiles for three out of four zones of Hollandse Kust Zuid ...

read more →

Van Oord Sets Up Deutsche Bucht Cables

Dutch offshore contractor Van Oord has completed the installation of inter-array cables at Northland’s German ...

read more →

Heerema Nets Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha Contract

Heerema Marine Contractors has been awarded Petrofac contract for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 15 – ...

read more →

Vattenfall Taps Seaway 7 for Hollandse Kust Zuid Job

Seaway 7 has been selected by Vattenfall as one of its partners for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 & 2 offshore wind ...

read more →