Helix Modifies Loan Deal

Houston-based offshore services and robotics specialist Helix Energy Solutions has amended its existing credit agreement with Nordea Bank ABP and the lender parties related to its Q5000 vessel.

The credit agreement from September 2014, has been adapted to extend the final maturity date of the term loan from April 30, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

Erik Staffeldt, executive vice president and CFO of Helix, said: “The purpose of this extension is to align the maturity of the term loan with our expected cash flow generation in the second half of 2020.

“The short-term extension is consistent with our stated goals of reducing our debt and carefully managing our balance sheet and liquidity position. We thank our bank syndicate members for their support during this period of market volatility.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Helix Swings to Quarterly Profit; Hikes Full-Year Result

Helix Energy Solutions has reported net income of $7.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the fourth ...

read more →

New Loan and Fleet Revamp for SeaBird

Seismic player SeaBird Exploration has secured a three-year credit facility with SpareBank 1. The company said it ...

read more →

Helix Nets Neart na Gaoithe Wind Farm Work

Helix Robotics Solutions has been awarded three scopes of work for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm ...

read more →

STL Bags Subsea Crossover and Stinger Contract

Aberdeen-based engineering company Subsea Technologies Ltd (STL) said it has recently secured a contract to build ...

read more →

Helix Takes Delivery and Names Q7000 Vessel

Helix Energy Solutions has taken delivery of Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig from Sembcorp Marine, and ...

read more →

Helix Boosts Quarterly Profit

Helix Energy Solutions has reported net income of $31.6 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, for the third ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

Helix' Q7000 Begins DP Trials in Singapore

Helix Energy Solutions’ newbuild semi-submersible well intervention vessel, the Q7000, has started DP trials ...

read more →

Helix Bags Q7000 Contract in Nigeria

Helix Energy Solutions Group has entered into a contract for its newbuild semi-submersible well intervention ...

read more →

Helix Names New Director

Helix Energy Solutions’ board of directors has appointed Amy Nelson as a new director. Nelson, 50, is the ...

read more →

Helix Books Slight Drop in Quarterly Profits

Helix Energy Solutions has reported net income of $16.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter ...

read more →

Risk Intelligence Inks Agreement with Helix Well Ops

Risk Intelligence has signed an agreement with Helix Well Ops for the Risk Intelligence System (MaRisk+PortRisk). ...

read more →

Mermaid Strikes New Financing Deal for DSV Duo

Subsea services provider Mermaid said it has entered into a facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of ...

read more →

Helix Buys STL

Helix Energy Solutions has acquired a majority stake in Subsea Technologies Group Limited (STL), an Aberdeen-based ...

read more →

Helix Makes Executive Management Changes

Helix Energy Solutions has announced certain changes within its executive management team, consistent with the ...

read more →

Helix Back in Black

Helix Energy Solutions has reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter ...

read more →