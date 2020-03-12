iXblue Intros Static Bathymetry Solution for Marine Works

iXblue has launched new SeapiX-C solid-state 3D multibeam sonar which offers real-time georeferenced static bathymetry capabilities to marine works operators for instant monitoring and decision-making.

Offering a new static 3D imagery solution able to display the seabed in real-time during jack-up barges deployment, SeapiX-C enables operators to directly see where they are positioning the legs of the platforms. All real-time bathymetric results, platform information and other critical information are furthermore displayed within a single user-friendly interface to facilitate operations.

SeapiX-C also offers solutions that increase operational efficiency for dredging works by enabling real-time monitoring of construction or maintenance operations. With this new georeferenced static bathymetry capability, operators can observe and monitor their work directly into their existing dredging software, preventing ineffective or out of specifications dredging and reducing dredging-time, iXblue explains.

“Increasing efficiency and reducing vessel-time is a key focus for all companies working in the offshore industry. Because we strive to always bring new innovative solutions to support operators in their daily operations, we developed a unique static bathymetry solution dedicated to marine works,” explains Frédéric Mosca, Head of iXblue’s Sonar division. “Providing highly accurate and robust static bathymetry, SeapiX-C is a valuable solid-state seabed-mapping solution that brings about more efficient and flexible operations, as well as increased safety to marine works, and which is perfectly suited for challenging jack-up barges deployments and dredging operations.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ThayerMahan and iXblue Team Up

ThayerMahan has teamed with iXblue to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue’s DriX ...

read more →

NBO Umbilicals for CNOOC Deepwater Project

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) said it has recently been awarded the 15.8-kilometer LH 29-2 deep-sea SPS umbilical ...

read more →

Kim Heng to Support Submarine Cable Works for OWF in Taiwan

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Mazu Land & Marine Works (MLM) has ...

read more →

HTL Intros Hydraulic Cutter for Offshore Industry

UK-based HTL has launched a bespoke hydraulic cutter for offshore industry market. In all industries where ...

read more →

2G Robotics Launches ROV Micro Inspection Skid

2G Robotics has officially released the Micro Inspection Skid, a new laser survey skid for Inspection Class ROVs ...

read more →

iXblue and L3Harris Ink Australia MoU

iXblue and L3Harris Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening iXblue’s support ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

iXblue to Deliver Five DriX USVs to Unique Group

Unique Group has signed an agreement to acquire five unmanned surface vessels (USV) DriX units from French ...

read more →

DRASSM, iXblue, MAURIC Collaborate on New Research Vessel

DRASSM, iXblue Shipyard and MAURIC have teamed up to develop a 46 meters research vessel under NESSIE – Novel ...

read more →

iXblue and 2G Robotics to Boost Small Inspection-Class ROVs

iXblue and 2G Robotics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a new survey skid for ...

read more →

Woolpert and iXblue Team Up on Aerial Mapping

Woolpert and iXblue Sea Operations division, part of iXblue Group based in France, have formed a strategic ...

read more →

MMT to Survey Danish 800MW OWF Project Area

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT has been assigned by the Danish transmission system operator Energinet to ...

read more →

Diamond Offshore Intros Real-Time BOP Health Monitoring

Diamond Offshore Drilling has launched the Stack-View service, said to be a first-of-its-kind solution that applies ...

read more →

iXblue Gets New CEO and COO

French company iXblue has appointed Thomas Buret as chief operating officer Buret is taking over from Fabien ...

read more →

iXblue Surveys EOLFI’s Future Floating Wind Farm Site

iXblue’s Sea Operations division has been selected by EOLFI, the “Ferme Eolienne Flottante de Groix & ...

read more →

DGA Selects iXblue's Gaps for Mine Warfare Applications

The French General Directorate of Armament for Technical Naval Applications (DGA/TN) has selected iXblue’s ...

read more →