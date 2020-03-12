SES Unveils New Digital Flex Joint Angle Monitoring System

Stress Engineering Services (SES) has developed a digital flex joint angle measurement system for monitoring real-time drilling operations.

The digital flex joint system uses the core technology of the real-time fatigue monitoring system (RFMS) and subsea vibration data logger (SVDL) system.

SES said that the technology has been leveraged and improved to determine quasi-static and dynamic lower and upper flex joint angles in real-time. Data and power transmission are provided through the mux system, which is said to be first successful system of its kind with minimal drift.

The company believes that the enhanced level of services provided by this system during drilling operations will benefit those with a stake in identifying and managing risks and any asset deterioration due to key seating.

Kenneth Bhalla, chief technical officer, SES, said: “The digital flex joint angle monitoring system is an innovative development that diversifies our product portfolio. We are excited to offer this capability to drilling contractors so they may enhance their surveillance during drilling operations, manage risk, ensure safety and maximize uptime with a positive impact on their operating expenses.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

NTT to Start Construction of MIST Subsea Cable

NTT is set to start the construction of a large-capacity submarine cable, MIST,  between Singapore, Myanmar and ...

read more →

NKT Adds Cable Laying Monitoring System to Its Vessel

NKT has enhanced NKT Victoria’s capabilities to safely install power cables with the new custom-made cable ...

read more →

Kongsberg and Shell to Digitalize Nyhamna Facility

Kongsberg Digital has signed an agreement with Norske Shell to digitalize the Nyhamna facility, a gas processing ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Acquires 4Subsea

4Subsea, provider of technology and services to oil & gas and offshore wind operators worldwide, has been ...

read more →

GCE Partners with German Subsea Monitoring Network

GCE Ocean Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Subsea Monitoring Network that allows ...

read more →

DNV GL's ShipManager Hull Software for Saipem's Vessels

Saipem has started implementation of DNV GL’s hull planned maintenance system, ShipManager Hull, based on 3D ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

BSEE Extends TGS Digital Well Log Data Processing Contract

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) has been awarded a five-year contract for Digital Well Log Data Processing with ...

read more →

OSIL Oil Spill Monitoring for Internet-Enabled Devices

Marine monitoring systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) can provide oil spill monitoring ...

read more →

BHGE to Deliver AI to Oil & Gas Sector

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) and C3.ai have formed a joint venture agreement that brings together BHGE’s ...

read more →

BMT, Sonardyne Turret Mooring Monitoring for Coral South

Mooring solutions supplier SOFEC has selected BMT and Sonardyne partnership to supply an innovative mooring ...

read more →

Güralp and Sonardyne Partner on Seabed Research Tech

Seismic monitoring instrumentation and solutions provider Güralp and Sonardyne have signed an agreement to ...

read more →

DNV GL Adds New Digital Solutions CEO

Kenneth Vareide has been appointed the CEO of DNV GL’s Digital Solutions business area, which is a provider ...

read more →

Kongsberg Unveils New GeoPulse USV

Kongsberg Maritime has launched another unmanned surface vehicle at an event in Southampton – the GeoPulse ...

read more →

MacArtney Supplies MERMAC Winch to ASN

MacArtney has provided active heave compensated MERMAC winch solution to Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) for ...

read more →

4Subsea Adds Astori

4Subsea has acquired Norwegian subsea solutions provider Astori. With the addition of Astori, 4Subsea has expanded ...

read more →