Swan Hunter Sets Up 4000Te Carousel on Normand Clipper

Swan Hunter has completed the mobilisation of a 4000Te carousel onto the Normand Clipper CSV for Global Marine Group.

The Wallsend-based firm carried out structural modifications to the carousel to allow long-term integration onto the vessel.

Oceanteam Solutions has provided the 4000Te carousel for a 3-year charter, with option to extend this agreement with a total of five years.

Gerard Kroese, director of Swan Hunter, stated: “This mobilisation marks another well executed project for Swan Hunter. Mobilising these large carousels always culminates in an impressive heavy lifting spectacle, which is all due to efficient in-house project management and engineering that we offer our clients. 

“This contract will be followed up with another mobilisation of our 2000Te modular carousel spread in Q2 2020,” Kroese added.

To remind, Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, has recently announced a contract for cable installation and burial at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

Utilising the Normand Clipper, Global Offshore will install one export and five inter array cables at the site.

The project is scheduled to start in the spring with boulder clearance and route preparation work.

