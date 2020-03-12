Tekmar Lands First Cable Protection Deal in France

Tekmar has won a contract from French cable installation specialist Louis Dreyfus TravOcean to supply TekLink cable protection systems for Parc du Banc de Guérande offshore wind farm (Saint-Nazaire).

Saint-Nazaire marks Tekmar’s first offshore wind project in France and the company’s first contract with La Ciotat-based Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

Tekmar will supply 160 TekLink Mechanical Latch CPS to protect the 33kV inter-array cables manufactured by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean’s consortium partner Prysmian Group.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy, said: “We are thrilled to secure our first contract in France and pleased that Louis Dreyfus TravOcean has selected Tekmar Energy’s industry-leading TekLink CPS for Saint-Nazaire, a project characterized by its rocky seabed that requires the most robust and dependable cable protection solution.”