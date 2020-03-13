DARE1 Subsea Cable Reaches Final Landing Point

Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has landed at it’s final stop – the great Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa. 

The cable is being developed by Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom.

When completed, the DARE1 network will land across 3 countries and 4 cities, covering 5,000km and will have a capacity per wavelength of 100Gbps.

The landing stations, located in Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Puntland), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Mombasa (Kenya), will help enhance connectivity in the east African region and will enable more efficient communications.

A couple of weeks ago the cable landed in Mogadishu and Bossaso and this was the last leg at Mombasa, Kenya.

According to Djibouti Telecom, the network is on schedule to be fully operational by June 2020.

