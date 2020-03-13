Heerema Closes Dutch Office to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Heerema Marine Contractors, a Dutch services provider for offshore oil and gas industry, has closed its Leiden office as a precautionary measure in regards to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

On Thursday, the Dutch Government issued guidance to slow down and prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“Our workforce is our most valuable asset, and by working out of office, we can minimize their risk of infection,” Heerema said in an update.

Following a successful test of remote working, the members of the company will continue with their duties from home.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is an evolving issue, and we will regularly update and revise our guidelines where necessary,” Heerema added.