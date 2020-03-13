Jotun and Kongsberg Deliver New Hull Cleaning Solution

Jotun and Kongsberg Maritime have joined forces to develop a proactive hull cleaning solution called Jotun HullSkater.

Jotun HullSkater, a green cleaning machine, is part of Jotun Hull Skating Solutions. This is the first solution developed for proactive bio-fouling control on ships and offers the potential to reduce fuel costs by around US$3.6 million and CO2 emissions by 12.5% annually, on a typical vessel, the company explained.

As Jotun’s strategic partner on the HullSkater project since 2015, Kongsberg Maritime has contributed to the technology and know-how including development of secure remote control, cloud-based data storage, battery technology, acoustics and composite materials.

HullSkater also uses Kongsberg’s global communications infrastructure and Kognifai cloud ecosystem¸.

Kongsberg Maritime is responsible for the industrialization and manufacturing of HullSkater, which will take place at a new facility located close to its Sensors & Robotics campus in Horten, Norway.

Alfie Ong, vice president, Jotun Marine Coatings, said: “Kongsberg Maritime’s expertise in subsea robotics, remote communications and data management, allied with their dedication to sustainability, makes them a perfect fit to partner with us in the development of HullSkater. Together, we have devised a truly innovative solution, which we believe will revolutionize the shipping industry, moving away from traditional, reactive methods of managing fouling to a proactive approach which will ensure that vessels are always operating efficiently and sustainably.”

Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime, added: “We are delighted to offer our 70 years of underwater technology experience as partner with Jotun to develop a solution that can help customers make their businesses safer, more sustainable and more efficient. Conserving our ocean environment and enabling sustainable marine operations is a priority for Kongsberg, and HullSkater offers a uniquely proactive way to solve the difficult problem of fouling growth.”

