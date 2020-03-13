MacGregor Enhances Customer Support in Americas

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has extended coverage and capability to support all their customers’ service needs in the Americas.

The announcement comes following the acquisitions of Rapp Marine and TTS in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

MacGregor now has over 80 service personnel in place supporting the full product range across the Merchant, Cruise, Offshore, Naval and Fishery & Research markets, based in 6 locations on the East and West coasts, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

“Our plans in 2020 include establishing a regional hub that will manage spare part stocks, order handling and shipping, and the provision of technical support and product training,” said John Carnall, senior vice president, Global Services Division, MacGregor.