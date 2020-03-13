NOAA Collects Data on Fish Species in Wind Energy Lease Areas

Photo: NOAA Fisheries

NOAA Fisheries scientists have started a three-year study of Atlantic cod and other commercial fish species in Southern New England, to gather baseline data to address how offshore wind development in the region could affect these animals.

An autonomous underwater glider is surveying areas in and around Cox’s Ledge. This includes the South Fork wind energy lease area south of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The glider has a hydrophone to detect fish spawning sounds and an acoustic telemetry receiver to detect tagged fish.

The receiver will identify location and seasonal occurrence of hotspots for key commercial and federally listed fish species.

According to project lead Sofie Van Parijs, there is little information on Atlantic cod spawning specific to Southern New England waters.

Biological sampling will determine the population’s onset of spawning and track growth, maturity, age structure, and other life history parameters,Van Parijs said. “This information will help inform the starting date for our glider surveys each year. We will tentatively conduct these surveys from December through March this year and for longer periods in the subsequent two years.”

Researchers will tag up to 100 spawning cod with acoustic transmitters that the glider can detect to identify areas where spawning is occurring. Sensors on the glider will also collect detailed environmental data to better understand the temperature preferences and habitat use of Atlantic cod off Southern New England.

A glider deployed in late December 2019 has been at sea for 3 months, surveying the area three times, detecting whale vocalizations and fish carrying acoustic tags.

Denmark’s Ørsted power company will use glider detection of endangered whales to help with their monitoring and mitigation requirements in the South Fork wind energy lease area. They expect to begin construction of the wind farm as early as 2021.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management funds the project.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro, NOAA Partner on New Approach to EEZ Mapping

Fugro has partnered with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Ocean Exploration and ...

read more →

NOAA to Expand Fleet

NOAA is in the process of acquiring two new oceanographic ships as part of the agency’s fleet rebuilding effort. ...

read more →

TerraSond in New NOAA Contract

TerraSond, an Acteon company, has secured a five-year IDIQ contract by the Hydrographic Surveys Division of the ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity, NOAA Partner on Deep-Water Exploration Tech

Ocean Infinity has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and ...

read more →

NYSERDA Supports New York's Offshore Wind Development

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is making available up to $5.5 million to ...

read more →

Fugro Wins Hydrographic Survey Work for NOAA

Fugro has been awarded a 5-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

NOAA Reappoints Fugro's USA President to HSRP

Fugro’s USA president Edward Saade has been reappointed by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric ...

read more →

CSA Boosts Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind Division

CSA Ocean Sciences has appointed Mary Jo Barkaszi to lead its Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind division. Barkaszi’s ...

read more →

FarSounder Tech Used in Fisheries Research

FarSounder has announced a collaborative research project using an application of its 3D sonar technology to ...

read more →

Atlantic Shores,Rutgers University in Ocean Study Off Jersey

Atlantic Shores has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rutgers University to advance ocean ...

read more →

ABB Package for Submersible Fish Farm in Arctic Ocean

ABB has won a contract from Arctic Offshore Farming to power its first-ever remote controlled submersible offshore ...

read more →

Nord Stream 2 Starts Fish Juveniles Release in Russia

Nord Stream 2, the developer of the twin gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, has performed the release of brown trout ...

read more →

NOAA, PacIOOS Launch New Buoy in American Samoa

NOAA, the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS), and partners have launched a new buoy in Fagatele Bay ...

read more →

Fisheries and Wind Development Alliance Launches

The Responsible Offshore Science Alliance (ROSA) has been launched to address fisheries and wind development. ROSA ...

read more →

Anbaric Files for 1.2 GW Massachusetts Wind Interconnection

Offshore transmission developer Anbaric has filed with ISO-New England for a 1200MW high voltage direct current ...

read more →