Tracerco Takes Coronavirus Precautionary Steps

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey, has taken precautionary steps to ensure minimal disruption and business continuity around the world in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Based on guidance from the World Health Organisation, the company has formulated an approach that aims to mitigate the spread of the virus and the impact it has on its own people, as well as all external stakeholders.

The steps include implementing shifts and rotas and working from home within departmental teams, creating physical distance between individuals who are in their working environment and limiting travel to business continuity requirements.

Tracerco is doing all we can to sustain our business operations, to ensure all our customers continue to get the insights they need to make those critical decisions,” the company said in an update.

