EGS Wraps Up Survey Work for Subsea Cable in Seychelles

EGS has completed a geophysical and geotechnical survey for the second submarine cable of Seychelles.

EGS survey vessel, the RV Geo Resolution, completed the survey to support the construction of a branch on the PEACE system which connects Seychelles to the main network.

The survey started from Mombasa Kenya down to the landing point at Perseverance beach, on the northeast side of the main island of Mahe.

An integral part of the cable laying process is undertaking the seabed survey to understand the topography and geomorphology of the seabed for purpose of the further engineering of the most suitable route that the cable will be laid on until it reaches its landing point.

Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) project is a subsea cable network that will provide a diverse route for the growing demand for capacity among Asia, Africa, and Europe.

