Kraken in Several New Contract Wins

Kraken Robotics has secured new contracts for batteries, sonar sensors, and support totaling $2.8 million.

Kraken has received orders from four unnamed US companies and one Canadian company.

The company expects to fulfill these contracts in the first half of 2020.

A new customer primarily targeting the defense industry will be using Kraken SeaPower batteries in its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Kraken currently expects another battery order from the same customer in Q3 of this year, the company said.

Furthermore, an existing defense industry customer is acquiring additional SeaPower batteries. This is the client’s third order of Kraken batteries.

As a part of the contracts win, another existing customer, a large defense contractor, is also acquiring another AquaPix MINSAS sensor.

In addition, the Canadian commercial customer contracted Kraken for further offshore asset inspection using the company’s SeaVision laser scanning services.

As a part of the last contract, an existing commercial customer contracted Kraken for offshore support.