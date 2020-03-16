Orange and Elettra Boost Cable Route Survey Capacity

Orange and its Italian subsidiary Elettra have recently expanded the fleet with a freshly-revamped vessel dedicated to subsea cable route surveys.

The Urbano Monti was launched in the port of Catania in Sicily, Italy, at the end of February, after being refitted and restored.

Following sea trials, the vessel is ready to carry out its first survey operation in the Mediterranean Sea for ASN (Alcatel Submarine Networks).

After its acquisition in September last year, the vessel arrived in Naples in mid-October to be revamped and equipped with state-of-the-art bathymetry equipment, equipment to study the nature of the seabed and a new dynamic positioning system.

“This ship will strengthen the position of Orange Marine and Elettra in the market of marine activities related to subsea cables, in addition to the traditional missions of cable installation and maintenance performed by the existing cable ships fleet,” Orange said.

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

