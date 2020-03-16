Polarcus Gets Cancellation Notice for Asia Pacific Project

Polarcus has received cancellation notice for the XArray marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region.

Polarcus received the original contract in December 2019, and planned to start the project in Q2 2020.

The client has decided not to proceed with this project and has terminated the seismic data acquisition contract.

Polarcus is exploring alternative opportunities for the vessel, the company said.

All Polarcus’ other active vessels are in production on various projects stretching into May 2020 and beyond.