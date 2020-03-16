Prosafe Supports Thistle Platform Subsea Tank Removal

Prosafe has secured a contract to provide accommodation in support of the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.

Prosafe will be using Safe Zephyrus, a DP3 semi-submersible ASV, to support the Thistle tank removal.

With beds for 450 persons, in single man cabins, the vessel is designed for worldwide operations.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe said: “The mobilisation of the Safe Zephyrus for this project shows the ability for operators to effectively use a capable and versatile accommodation vessel to support offshore activities, even if for a short period. Synergies with the next contract commencing May 01, also in the UK sector, will allow for a seamless transition meaning it’s a win-win and Prosafe are extremely pleased to work with a new client.”

The Thistle Alpha platform is located 125 miles northeast of Sumburgh in the Shetland Isles and 275 miles northeast of Aberdeen, mainland Scotland, in block 211/18. The installation stands in a water depth of 161.5 meters.