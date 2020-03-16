Sonardyne Adds New Managing Director

Sonardyne International has appointed Graham Brown as its new managing director.

Graham, who takes over the role from John Ramsden on April 01, has served on Sonardyne International’s board from 2008, most recently as sales and marketing director and deputy managing director.

John, who has been Sonardyne International’s managing director since 2009, is staying within the Sonardyne, taking the role of CEO of Sonardyne Group, the newly formed parent company of Sonardyne International and its sister companies, Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Wavefront and 2G Robotics.

This is an exciting time for Sonardyne International,” said Graham. “Looking beyond the current, uniquely challenging business climate, we’ll continue to grow organically, in terms of our people, our technology offering and the global markets which we support – while upholding the service and support that we’re renowned for. But we’re now part of a wider group of companies, with access to a considerably enlarged portfolio of products and services that complement our own seabed-to-shore systems. We expect this to deliver significant operational benefits for our customers across the global energy, ocean science, civil and defence markets.”

Next year will be Sonardyne’s 50th year in business and I’m proud to have played a significant role in the success of the company over the last two decades,” added John. “As we look forward to celebrating that half century milestone with Graham at the helm, our collective sights are focused on the direction we’re headed in at the start of our second half century. As CEO of Sonardyne Group, I’m excited at the prospect of working with Graham and his counterparts across our business to support those who measure, navigate, communicate or explore the world’s waters and oceans, safely, responsibly and more efficiently than ever before.”

Graham is an Electromechanical Engineer by background with a first-class degree and Ph.D. He is also a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology (IMarEST), and a member of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT).

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Sonardyne Buys 2G Robotics

Marine technology provider Sonardyne has acquired Ontario-based underwater imaging and inspection specialist 2G ...

read more →

Sonardyne Sentinel Guards Newbuild Superyacht

Underwater diver detection sonar technology from Sonardyne has been selected by yacht security specialist ...

read more →

Sonardyne Kits Out Korean Submarine Rescue Ship

Sonardyne underwater positioning and tracking technology is to be used to support search and recovery operations ...

read more →

Sonardyne Backs Subsea Robotics at Newcastle University

UK-based engineering firm Sonardyne is supporting a new laboratory at Newcastle University focused on marine ...

read more →

Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav Beefs Up DOF Subsea Brazil ROV Fleet

DOF Subsea has equipped a further three of its Brazilian offshore vessel fleet with hybrid acoustic and inertial ...

read more →

Sonardyne's Underwater Navigation Tech for SMD's New ROV

Sonardyne International has supplied underwater navigation technology for Soil Machine Dynamics’ (SMD) new ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

Neptune Opts for Sonardyne’s New Technology Platform

Australia-based subsea services specialist Neptune has become the latest company to adopt Sonardyne’s new, ...

read more →

Sonardyne Bags Sentinel Intruder Sonar Order

Sonardyne International’s underwater intruder detection technology has been selected to secure the coastal ...

read more →

BMT, Sonardyne Turret Mooring Monitoring for Coral South

Mooring solutions supplier SOFEC has selected BMT and Sonardyne partnership to supply an innovative mooring ...

read more →

Güralp and Sonardyne Partner on Seabed Research Tech

Seismic monitoring instrumentation and solutions provider Güralp and Sonardyne have signed an agreement to ...

read more →

Sonardyne Snaps Up EIVA

Subsea technology and systems provider Sonardyne has acquired Denmark-based maritime software and equipment ...

read more →

Oceaneering Adds Sonardyne Navigation to Its Vehicles

Oceaneering International has ordered hybrid navigation systems from Sonardyne for its subsea resident vehicles ...

read more →

BMT and Sonardyne Team Up on Aasta Hansteen Riser Monitoring

Subsea 7 has picked BMT and Sonardyne to deliver riser monitoring system (RMS) for the world’s largest spar ...

read more →

NOC Selects Sonardyne Equipment for New Under-Ice AUV

UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has selected hybrid navigation technology from Sonardyne International for ...

read more →

L3 and Sonardyne Roll Out 6G-Enabled Autonomous Vessels

L3 Technologies together with Sonardyne will offer 6G-enabled capability across its commercial autonomous vessel ...

read more →