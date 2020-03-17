AGR Names New Head of Its Americas Unit

AGR has appointed Michael Berry to lead its operations in the Americas’ region out of the company’s Houston, TX regional headquarters.

Berry joins AGR from Apache Corporation where he was member of the company’s portfolio management group.

With background both in conventional and unconventional resources and in corporate functions, he has advised capital allocation across an international portfolio of projects.

AGR operations in the Americas cover engineering spanning the life cycle of an upstream asset.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

MacGregor Enhances Customer Support in Americas

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has extended coverage and capability to support all their customers’ service ...

read more →

Nexans Names Director Candidates

French cable supplier Nexans has appointed Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno as censors with a view to proposing their ...

read more →

Bluefield Geoservices Names US Managing Director

Subsea geotechnical services specialist Bluefield Geoservices has appointed Bruce Pudney as managing director of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 17 – ...

read more →

JFMS Names Simon R. James Head of Subsea Operations

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Simon R. James as its new Subsea Operations Director, effective ...

read more →

DeepOcean Americas Gets New President; Rebrands Delta Subsea

Tony Stokes has been appointed as president of Delta SubSea and for the DeepOcean Americas region as of February ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OTC ASIA 2020

The Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) is where energy professionals meet to exchange…

read more >

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

2020 MCEDD

The MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD 2020) is a conference and exhibition dedicated to the critical…

read more >

PJ Valves Boosts Houston Ops with New Appointment

UK-based PJ Valves has appointed Kenneth Kmiec as Territory Leader for the Americas to support the company’s growth ...

read more →

Bluefield Geoservices Expands in Americas

Bluefield Geoservices, a UK-based provider of specialist subsea geotechnical services announced its expansion into ...

read more →

New CEO for Wood Americas

Wood has appointed Stephanie Cox as CEO of its Americas business, succeeding Andrew Stewart who has been appointed ...

read more →

CSA and MMT Team Up in Americas

CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) and MMT have entered into strategic alliance to provide combined services for the Americas ...

read more →

Baker Hughes Names New Vice President of Investor Relations

Baker Hughes, a GE company has appointed Jud Bailey as vice president of Investor Relations, effective August 2019. ...

read more →

Unique Group Launches New Services from Houston Base

Unique Group has launched survey equipment calibration services from its Houston base. The fully equipped lab will ...

read more →

Polarcus Bags New Project in Americas

Polarcus Limited has received an award for a wide-azimuth project to be acquired in the Americas.  Polarcus Naila ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 18 – ...

read more →