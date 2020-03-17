AGR Names New Head of Its Americas Unit
AGR has appointed Michael Berry to lead its operations in the Americas’ region out of the company’s Houston, TX regional headquarters.
Berry joins AGR from Apache Corporation where he was member of the company’s portfolio management group.
With background both in conventional and unconventional resources and in corporate functions, he has advised capital allocation across an international portfolio of projects.
AGR operations in the Americas cover engineering spanning the life cycle of an upstream asset.