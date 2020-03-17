CNOOC Makes New Discovery

CNOOC Limited has made a discovery, Kenli 6-1, in Bohai Bay, which is expected to be the first large-sized oil filed in Laibei lower uplift.

The Kenli 6-1 structure is located in Laibei lower uplift in southern Bohai basin with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters.

The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 20 meters.

The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.

The exploration of Kenli 6-1 further proved the exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay.

