Express Engineering Builds New Facility in Gateshead

Express Engineering has started construction work on a new engineering assembly and test centre in Gateshead.

The £3.5m investment in a 48,000 sq. ft purpose-built centre will enable Express Engineering, a provider of manufacturing, assembly and testing solutions for the subsea oil and gas industry, to help support expansion into new global markets.

When the centre comes on stream in late 2020, an additional 30 skilled engineering roles will have been created, primarily involved in manufacturing connection systems and other subsea technologies.

Investment is part of a focus by Express Engineering on an expanded product strategy to supply assembled and tested actuators, connection systems and tooling for wellheads and subsea tree structures for the oil and gas sector.

Chris Thompson, chairman of Express Engineering said: “It’s great to see work start on the new facility, which will be critical to supporting our growth ambitions and providing sector leading customers with the very best, high quality subsea products.”

Tim Witty, development director at UK Land Estates, said: “It’s been a pleasure to watch Express Engineering go from strength to strength over the past year – hiring 100 staff, winning new contracts and now expanding into new premises on one of our premier trading estates.

“The new facility will be purpose built to meet the business’s new staff and manufacturing requirements. Located on the popular Team Valley, it will also have fantastic transport links, green spaces and a range of retail and leisure options right on the doorstep – making it ideally placed to do business.

“I look forward to seeing works continue to progress on site and welcoming the Express Engineering team in the months to come.”

