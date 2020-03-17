IMCA Opens Pre-Registration for Diving Supervisors Certification

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is introducing a continuing professional development (CPD) scheme for diving supervisors, following a pilot which started in September 2019.

The CPD scheme incorporates the latest in training techniques to support diving supervisors in keeping up to date with the latest information and guidelines from IMCA.

The CPD system will go live to IMCA’s global diving community in Q1 2020 and from Q1 2021 will be a mandatory requirement to maintain IMCA certification.

IMCA recently completed trials of its Diving Supervisor CPD App. The trials of the App have been completed by a representative cross-section of diving supervisors from leading contractors in the industry who were invited to participate in the consultation and testing process to ensure the system is user-friendly, appropriate, and effective.