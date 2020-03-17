iXblue Introduces Gaps M5

iXblue has launched a new USBL system for accurate location, positioning and tracking of subsea assets.

Latest addition in iXblue’s new USBL product range, the new Gaps M5 joins the Gaps M7.

Gaps M5 integrates an Attitude and Heading Reference System based on iXblue FOG technology for heading roll and pitch compensation and a true north reference. It is said to offer an accuracy better than 0.5% up to 995m operating range, making it free of export restrictions for fast and easy shipment.

Gaps design has been kept in the M5 version with slightly shorter legs to reduce its size. The 3D 4-hydrophone antenna has different legs lengths to enhance horizontal tracking capabilities. With the Gaps M5, no need to tilt the antenna, the acoustic offers maximum aperture and allows up to 200° omnidirectional coverage. This is extremely efficient in shallow water and horizontal tracking conditions especially when multiple vehicles must be simultaneously located at 360°, iXblue says.

According to the company, Gaps M5 is suitable for any tracking operation, from diver- to multiple subsea assets- or inspection ROV- tracking while Gaps M7 remains the best asset for highest survey requirements, subsea multibeam and laser scan positioning , Third-party friendly, Gaps M5 can also be used for dynamic positioning as an acoustic transceiver using one single beacon in USBL mode or multiple beacons (3+) in LBL mode.

“To address the needs of our customers for accuracy and performance for less constraining jobs, iXblue has decided to extend the Gaps Series to include the new Gaps M5. More compact, it offers a solution reducing costs while keeping its key benefits”, explains Paul Urvoas, product manager at iXblue. “Gaps M5 is a practical, easy to export and cost-effective USBL solution that precisely meets the needs of less demanding vertical and horizontal tracking applications.”