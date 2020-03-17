Neptune Energy in New Discovery in North Sea

Neptune Energy has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Isabella exploration well in the UK Central North Sea.

Hydrocarbons were encountered in Upper Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs, with 64 meters net pay encountered, consisting of lean gas and condensate and high-quality light oil.

The results of the well will be analysed to further evaluate the discovery, determine future appraisal activity and recoverable resources estimates. The well is now being plugged and abandoned.

Jim House, CEO of Neptune Energy, said: “The discovery of hydrocarbons in three separate formations is positive news for Neptune and our partners. While analysis of the results is ongoing, the initial findings show significant promise.

“Having acquired our interest in the exciting HPHT Isabella prospect in 2018, the result further strengthens our growing UK portfolio and demonstrates the significant remaining hydrocarbon potential in the region.”

The 30/12d-11 well in UK licence P.1820, was drilled by the Noble Sam Hartley jack-up to a total depth of 5,557 meters in water depths of 80 meters.

Partners in Licence P.1820 are Neptune E&P UK Limited (50%), Total E&P North Sea UK Limited (operator and 30%), Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited (10%), Euroil Exploration Limited (10%).

