Sonardyne Rolls Out New Seabed-to-Shore Subsea Tech

Underwater technology provider Sonardyne has made new additions to its 2020 product line-up, designed to play a role in delivering data from the seabed to the shore.

With a focus on compact unmanned and vessel instruments, Sonardyne has unveiled SPRINT-Nav Mini, said to be the most compact guidance and control solution in the market, as well as ADCP functionality for its Syrinx Doppler velocity log (DVL) and a smaller, lighter version of its popular Gyro USBL transceiver.

SPRINT-Nav Mini provides guidance and control outputs – orientation, velocity, altitude and depth – in a single instrument that weighs 0.7 kg in water for the 300 m-rated version.

“In replacing the need for three separate instruments; AHRS, DVL and pressure sensors – customers will benefit from reduced cost, less cabling and additional vehicle payload capacity,” Sonardyne said.

SPRINT-Nav Mini comes in a 215 mm-high and 149 mm-diameter housing and is also available in a 4,000 m-rated titanium unit of the same size making it ideal for smaller remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Sonardyne is also introducing its second-generation Gyro USBL. It combines the vessel heading, pitch and roll data that’s critical to Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) system performance, with an acoustic transceiver – all in one housing.

The new Gyro USBL is now 30% shorter and 40% lighter. That means more vessels, including small vessels of opportunity and unmanned surface vessels, can get the best performance from their USBL using an even easier to handle and install instrument, Sonardyne explains.

Finally, Sonardyne has also increased the functionality of its Syrinx 600 kHz DVL. Specifically, Syrinx now has optional acoustic current Doppler profiling (ADCP) capability, as well as dual DVL/ADCP operations, without compromising bottom track. The ADCP data can be viewed and analysed using the new Echo Observer software.

“Our customers across the energy, defence and civil markets want to do ever more in the ocean space, increasingly through remote operations,” says Graham Brown, Sonardyne managing director. “We’ve been supporting them every step of the way, from seabed to shore, with smaller and more capable systems. Our latest products and capabilities will further support their goals across an even wider range of assets, from smaller ROVs to small manned and unmanned vessels of opportunity.”

