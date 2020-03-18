Bender UK Names New O&G Technical Sales Manager

Bender UK has appointed Robbie Mewton as technical sales manager.

He joined the business in 2016 as an applications engineer, working with customers to support the end-use application of Bender industrial products.

Since January 2020, Mewton who is a certified offshore engineer, has progressed into a dedicated Oil and Gas Technical Sales role. He is responsible for the development of oil, gas and subsea markets that utilise Bender technologies for continuous monitoring, analysis and reporting of unearthed electrical distribution systems and provide advanced warning of developing electrical failure and earth faults.

“My new role will allow me to be part of the whole process, from discussing a new problem with a customer to the design, install and commissioning process of a project,” Mewton said.

In his new role, Mewton will continue to conduct offshore surveys on the health of electrical systems, ensuring Bender devices are set-up correctly and to locate, classify and identify earth faults.

