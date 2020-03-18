KenzFigee Sets Up UK Base

zoom an-Pieter Klaver, CEO of KenzFigee and Barry Stewart, Vice President KenzFigee (UK) Ltd

Dutch offshore lifting equipment provider KenzFigee has now a market position in the UK with the opening of a branch office.

KenzFigee UK will provide clients in the UK sector with access to the expertise, capabilities and support services direct from their hub in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The company has recently rolled out its next generation subsea crane. A rope actuated knuckle boom subsea crane is said to have a lifting capacity up to 2,000 tonnes.

Jan-Pieter Klaver, CEO of KenzFigee, said: “Our position in the UK will provide an opportunity to work more closely and efficiently with our clients in this region. Positioning our products and services closer to our UK clients will enable us to enhance operational support and to further improve safety and productivity of our clients’ operations.

“KenzFigee UK operations will be led by Barry Stewart, who has over 20 years of international experience in various organizations across multiple industries and will further strengthen our presence as a specialist equipment and service provider for lifting and offshore equipment systems in this region.”