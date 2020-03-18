Solus-LR Completes 2nd Round of Sea Trials

zoom Photo: Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics has completed the second round of tank tests and sea trials for the Solus-LR autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

The trials involved the suction anchor – a unique feature to the Solus-LR which allows station holding at a surveillance location over long periods of time.

Solus-LR is a fuel cell powered long range AUV, capable of 2000km submerged missions. It is being built for Defence Research Development Canada under the All Domain Situational Awareness Science and Technology Program.

This first set of sea trials, carried out earlier, focused on validating basic autonomous behavior including surface and submerged missions in Port Moody off Burrard Inlet, supported by the Cellula Ranger survey vessel.

According to Cellula, the final set of trials are scheduled for April 2020 and will see the fuel cell power module integrated to compete a number of long endurance missions.

The project should conclude in the summer of 2020 with a 2000km mission in the Indian Arm. This mission will see Solus-LR completing 10km laps between navigation and communications buoys, providing regular updates to a remote mission control center via under water communications.